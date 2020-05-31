Disney executives promise "real change" after George Floyd's death – Up News Info

"The recent murder of George Floyd, as well as other cases of lethal attacks and harassment of unarmed black citizens in our nation, continue to generate outrage and call to action for people of all cultural backgrounds, including many of our employees," says the Disney CEO, Chief Executive Officer and Senior Vice President and Diversity Directors in a letter sent last night to employees of the media giant when the curfews were applied at 8 pm in Los Angeles and other cities due to protests over the death of the African American man at the hands of Minneapolis police. 25 of May.

While Bob Chapek, Bob Iger and Latondra Newton did not specifically mention the Black Lives Matters movement as many other media companies have in the past 18 hours in reaction to the growing national reaction on the streets to what happened to Floyd, they were clearly clear and forceful in calling the horrible incident the "murder" that was (Read Disney's full statement below)

Related story Voice Support From Black Lives Media Companies Matter Amid Mass Protests Over George Floyd's Death – Update

Iger released the corporate email today on social media:

Below is a link to a statement we send to our colleagues. @Disney employees. It's from Bob Chapek, our CEO, Latondra Newton, our Director of Diversity, and myself.

Thanks.https: //t.co/R6ucJhv26p – Robert Iger (@RobertIger) May 31, 2020

"We, too, are struggling to make sense of the recent tragedies that make us feel overwhelmed by pain," said the trio's correspondence, citing both Floyd's murder and the disproportionately devastating number that the coronavirus has claimed in the African. -American community and others of color in terms of public health and economy. "While we don't have all the answers, we decided to use our compassion, our creative ideas and our collective sense of humanity to ensure that we are fostering a culture that recognizes the feelings and pain of our people," added Chapek, Iger and Newton. .

"We also realize that now more than ever is the time for us all to further strengthen our commitment to diversity and inclusion everywhere," executives promise. "We intend to keep the conversation going, not just today, but for as long as it takes to make real change," they conclude.

Long time and many complaints about Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin, he was fired along with the other three in the city force shortly after George Floyd was fatally filmed on Memorial Day about a fake $ 20 bill while the 46-year-old boy was yelling "I can" not breathe "became vital. Chauvin was arrested on May 29 and charged with involuntary manslaughter and homicide by local prosecutors.

George Floyd's grieving family that same day released a statement through his attorney stating that they were expecting a first-degree murder charge "against Chauvin, who is the first white Minnesota agent to be criminally prosecuted in the state for the death of a black civilian

The current third-degree charge carries a maximum penalty of 25 years behind bars. If Chauvin, 44, was charged with first-degree murder as the Floyd family wishes and found guilty, he would spend the rest of his life in prison.

Read the full statement from Disney's CEO, Executive President and Executive Vice President and Executive Vice President of Diversity here:

Dear co-worker:

The recent murder of George Floyd, as well as other cases of deadly attacks and harassment of unarmed black citizens in our nation, continue to generate outrage and calls to action from people of all cultural backgrounds, including many of our employees. Feelings of pain and anger make us face the inscrutable idea that the lives of some are considered less valuable, and less worthy of dignity, care and protection, than the lives of others.

While these devastating incidents are not new, there is something unique about what is happening right now. The pandemic, along with these recent injustices, has opened up the problems of racial disparity.

We, too, are struggling to make sense of the recent tragedies that make us feel overwhelmed by pain. While we don't have all the answers, we decided to use our compassion, our creative ideas, and our collective sense of humanity to ensure that we are fostering a culture that recognizes the feelings and pain of our people. We also realize that now more than ever is the time for us all to further strengthen our commitment to diversity and inclusion everywhere.

We intend to focus our efforts and resources to speak compassionately and constructively about these issues openly and honestly as we seek solutions. We intend to keep the conversation going, not just today, but for as long as it takes to make real change.

Bob Chapek, Bob Iger and Latondra Newton