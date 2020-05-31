Did Liev Schrieber's girlfriend end her quarantine with Naomi Watts and the children?

Did Liev Schrieber's girlfriend Taylor Neisen end her quarantine with Naomi Watts and the children? In a new (and surprising) trend, the Coronavirus pandemic has been responsible for ending relationships and reuniting exes. Such is the case of Naomi Watts and Liev Schrieber, who separated after an 11-year relationship. Fans were shocked to learn that the exes went into hiding along with the children during the pandemic, but it is becoming normal. Bruce Willis and Demi Moore came out of most of the closure together, and former Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson and Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are said to be doing the same.

Now, a report in the upcoming June 8, 2020 issue of New Zealand's publication Woman’s Day quotes a source saying Taylor stepped on and said enough is enough. It is not as if they were ex-fighters, in fact, the report says it was just the opposite. Liev and Naomi got along very well and she felt left out.

On Mother's Day, Naomi shared a video of her, Liev, and the children Sasha and Kai as they danced together and seemed to be having a wonderful time. There was no sign of Taylor in the video.

Women's Day reported the following as to why Taylor had to end the Naomi and Liev lockdown.

“To be fair to Taylor, it was torture for her to see Lieve and Naomi together in an intimate setting. It was so easy, so familiar: they didn't just finish each other's sentences, they were like an extension of each other. Even the way they would cook a meal together, it was as if someone had choreographed it. They even fold the towels the same way. "

You can watch the Mother's Day video that Naomi Watts shared with her 1.4 million Instagram followers below.

What do you think about the report? Would you blame Taylor for ending his Coronavirus blockade? Were you surprised to see Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts quarantined together with the children?

