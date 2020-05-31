Did Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas have to break into their own home?

Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas have been quarantined together and fans love to see this couple as their relationship grows. Reports suggest that things are getting serious between the two of them and some now think Ben and Anna are secretly engaged. the Deep water The co-stars have been photographed multiple times wearing face masks, walking their dogs in Los Angeles, and displaying lots of PDAs. Now, the photos of Ben Affleck climbing a fence and breaking into his own home are going viral. It appears that Ben was somehow locked out of his home, and needed to resort to old school ways to re-enter.

Fans went crazy over the news that Ana had met Ben's children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Seraphina, Violet and Samuel. The photos of their meeting went viral on social media and many think that the meeting signifies a new level of engagement between Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas.

TMZ reported on Ben Affleck climbing the door to enter his home after being locked. You can see the photos and article from TMZ below.

Ben Affleck goes up to the door of his house after being blocked with Ana https://t.co/WOYYrSUWBP – TMZ (@TMZ) May 7, 2020

Although there is a big age difference between Ana and Ben, she is 32 years old and Ben is 47 years old, fans still think they are a good couple. Ana seems to be a very positive influence on Ben as he has been sober since the couple started dating. Although Ana does not have children of her own, a relationship with Ben means accepting her children also in her heart and in her life.

You can see photos of Ana and Ben when they were seen walking together in the slide player below.

What do you think of Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck? Do you like a couple? Do you think Ana is good for Ben Affleck and will help him stay sober? Do you think the rumors that they are engaged are true?

