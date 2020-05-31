Denver police locate "vehicle of interest,quot; in accident that injured 3 officers during protest

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Denver police have located a "vehicle of interest,quot; in their investigation of the hit-and-run accident that injured three police officers and one person they were detaining, Chief Paul Pazen announced at a press conference Sunday afternoon.

Denver Police Department

Denver police released this image of the vehicle, believed to be a Chevrolet Cobalt or Cruze, which they say hit three officers and a civilian on Capitol Hill on Saturday night.

"Last night a person drove a car directly against three police officers and an innocent bystander," said Pazen. "… A vehicle of interest has been located and we are actively investigating this crime."

One of the three officers remains hospitalized with what a police spokesman previously characterized as "major fractures."

"He is expected to make a full recovery," Pazen said, noting that the other two officers have been released from the hospital.

Pazen did not address the condition of the person who was injured while in custody. Police have not provided any information on that person's injuries.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here