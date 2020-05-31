Denver police locate "vehicle of interest,quot; in accident that injured 3 officers during protest

Denver police have located a "vehicle of interest,quot; in their investigation of the hit-and-run accident that injured three police officers and one person they were detaining, Chief Paul Pazen announced at a press conference Sunday afternoon.

"Last night a person drove a car directly against three police officers and an innocent bystander," said Pazen. "… A vehicle of interest has been located and we are actively investigating this crime."

One of the three officers remains hospitalized with what a police spokesman previously characterized as "major fractures."

"He is expected to make a full recovery," Pazen said, noting that the other two officers have been released from the hospital.

Pazen did not address the condition of the person who was injured while in custody. Police have not provided any information on that person's injuries.

All four were injured Saturday night when a Chevrolet Cobalt or Cruze ran into a police cruiser, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department. The accident happened around 11 p.m. near the Basilica Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Colfax Avenue and Logan Street, according to a Denver Post reporter at the scene.

While Denver police say they found what could be the car involved in the accident that injured officers, they have not made any public announcements about their search for the driver who struck a protester near the Capitol on Friday.