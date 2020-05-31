David and Victoria Beckham will build a secret underground tunnel in their mansion

WENN

David Beckham and his singer-turned-designer reportedly planned to install an underground passageway in his family's home in the Cotswolds, England.

David and Victoria Beckham reportedly applied for planning permission to build a secret tunnel from their home in the Cotswolds, England, to a car garage.

Documents obtained by the Express newspaper suggest that the couple wants to install "an underground passage", presumably to keep them safe in the event of an invasion of the home.

The news comes two weeks after the Tottenham Hotspur star was robbed at knife point in his North London mansion.

"The proposed development includes a new cellar in the basement built under the extension of the existing garage annex building with a linked walkway," according to plans. "The cellar in the basement below is for wine storage and the proposed use of the unit is uniquely associated with the main house … It will improve the safety of the occupants of the property."