Dallas issues curfew for the next few days in response to violent protests – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Dallas has issued a curfew for areas in and around downtown for the next few days in response to violent protests the past two nights, Police Chief Renee Hall announced Sunday.

During a press conference, Hall said the curfew will begin at 7 p.m. and ends at 6 a.m. He said this will be in place for the next few days.

Areas affected by the curfew include Deep Ellum, Farmers Market, Central Business District, West End, Victory Park, and Uptown.

Hall also said that Oak Lawn Avenue, Riverfront Boulevard, Corinth Street and Peak Street are the bordering streets.

Hall said these areas will not be accessible during curfew hours.

"We are determined … to keep our city safe. We will make arrests of people who violate the curfew. You will not be able to access these areas. We will no longer tolerate vandalism in our city, ”Hall said.

This response comes after two nights of destruction, looting, and arrests in and around the city center. Both events started as peaceful protests and marches through the city center, but quickly became chaotic and violent when separate groups from the marches began to vandalize and confront officers.

