DaBaby shares message attacking influence hunters amid protests – says entire system needs to be replaced

Since protests began to erupt in the United States, the rapper, DaBaby, has remained relatively silent on the matter. However, today, the church The artist addressed the controversy on his social media after the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police.

According to DaBaby, the vast majority of people who tackle the controversy online simply do so to get likes and comments, in addition to the respect of their peers. In other words, the rapper says they are doing it simply to "save face."

Since George Floyd's death was revealed, many celebrities and performing artists have been using their massive platforms to talk about injustice, spread awareness, and also share petitions and other campaigns to combat police brutality.

DaBaby has chosen not to say anything about it, until now. You can see just one of his tweets below:

I always sit back and let exaggeration explode before giving my opinion so that my perspective doesn't get confused with all the people who only speak for likes and comments, or to save face, or maybe because their PR department, label or management told them they should make a statement … – DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) May 31, 2020

According to DaBaby, he normally likes to wait for the advertising to end and explode before he finally decides to comment on such incidents.

…. To preserve their integrity and not lose fans, business, support from the black community, etc. Ion has to pretend to kick him and play sad This baby

has been FUCK EM.

And he's gone to hell. I really am what you consider a NIGGA, I go through this shit every day … – DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) May 31, 2020

In the midst of his messages, DaBaby addressed a number of issues, including the idea that this type of tragedy has been going on in the United States for years, and also the fact that he has been a victim of it. The rapper hit those who hadn't experienced it.

I am a real life victim of racism and police brutality. 95% of people who bark online have never been hit by the police and accused of something they don't even do, I HAVE 🙋🏾‍♂️ Assault an officer 2017, find him. You want to win off SMART em, beat them at their own game. – DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) May 31, 2020

George Floyd's death has certainly come at a difficult time in the United States, considering that most American states have started reopening after the coronavirus pandemic began to spread across the country.

Earlier today, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, went to his Twitter to say that he and his administration were going to designate the group, Antifa, as an internal terrorism group, after the Attorney General, William Barr, said that they should be treated as such.

The president's and DaBaby's comments come shortly after the looting and outbreak of vandalism in the United States, amid peaceful protests, where many people are simply voicing their concern, rather than causing damage to private property.



