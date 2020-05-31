Curfews imposed for the second night of various SoCal cities as George Floyd protests continue – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – For the second night in a row, Southern California cities have joined other cities across the country that have issued curfews as protests continue in response to the death of George Floyd.

the Angels

Mayor Eric Garcetti has announced the imposition of a city-wide curfew that will take effect at 8 p.m. Sunday at 5:30 a.m., Monday.

Beverly Hills

The city of Beverly Hills is instituting a similar curfew. It will take effect at 4 p.m. Sunday for the business district and 5 p.m. for the city at 5:30 a.m. of Monday.

West hollywood

The City of West Hollywood has implemented a daily curfew until further notice. It will take effect daily from 8 p.m. at dawn

Anyone who is away from home could face a subpoena or arrest. Those who travel to and from work, as well as emergency services, will be exempt from the curfew.

Please check for updates.