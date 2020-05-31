Crowds take to the streets of Santa Monica amid anger at George Floyd's death – Up News Info Los Angeles

Peaceful protest in progress in Santa Monica. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/GPGHviU1kq – Tina Patel (@tina_patel) May 31, 2020

– Protesters marched all over Santa Monica on Sunday afternoon, demanding justice in George Floyd's deadly arrest in Minneapolis.

For full coverage of the situation in Minneapolis, visit CBSMinnesota.com and stream CBSN Minnesota.

The protest started just after 12 p.m. and it was largely peaceful, but beginning at 2 p.m., smaller, separate groups were seen looting shops on Third Street Promenade and 4th Street.

Many were seen running from the Vans store with merchandise in their hands.

Later, the groups were seen breaking windows and trying to enter the Santa Monica courthouse.

Multiple fires continued to burn after 6 p.m. and several police cruisers were defaced, but as of 7 p.m., police reported that they have since gone extinct.

The Santa Monica Fire Department said that as of 7:15 p.m., there were four structure fires, four car fires, one trash container fire.

Our CBSLA reporter Cristy Fajardo at the scene reports that bags of stool were thrown at the police.

The city of Santa Monica imposed a curfew on the entire city that went into effect at 4 p.m. Sunday at 5:30 a.m., Monday. Emergency services are exempt, as are those who travel to and from work or seek or provide emergency care.

Police said they will make overnight arrests for people caught up in criminal activity and breaking the curfew.

The National Guard was heading to Santa Monica Sunday night, according to Santa Monica Mayor Pro Tem Terry O’Day.

During a press conference, officials urged residents to only call 911 for a life-threatening emergency amid a large police department response that was sent throughout the city in response to the growing unrest.

This is breaking news. More information will be added as soon as it is available.