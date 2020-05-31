Crowd gathers for the fourth day of George Floyd-inspired protests

Protesters began gathering at the Colorado Capitol on Sunday morning, the start of a fourth day of protests in Denver against law enforcement following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, a police murder that has caused a national conflagration.

Shortly after noon, about 200 people stood in front of the Capitol building and began chanting "Don't shoot!" and "I can't breathe!" – echoing the words of Floyd and Eric Garner, who died after a New York City police officer arrested him in 2014.

Around the Capitol, people could also be seen picking up litter from previous protests and trying to remove graffiti. Spray-painted messages that included "All pigs go to hell,quot; were still visible on the exterior walls of the building. Drivers honked their horn as they passed.

The songs begin pic.twitter.com/t2UDyqyhZl – Shelly Bradbury (@ShellyBradbury) May 31, 2020

Around 12:30 p.m., the first police arrived, in a SWAT armored car and a marked van. They were greeted by protesters screaming, and soon left the Capitol.

On Saturday night, Denver police with riot gear fired tear gas, flash blasts, pepper balls, and sponge bullets at hundreds of protesters who ignored 8 p.m. from the city. emergency curfew, announced by the mayor earlier in the day after two previous nights of protest and violence. Police arrested 83 people accused of violating the curfew.

Denver's emergency curfew is back in effect from 8 p.m. Sunday at 5 a.m. From Monday.

A large crowd had gathered earlier Saturday for the third consecutive day in the Capitol building to protest the death of Floyd, who died Monday after a Minneapolis police officer placed his knee on Floyd's neck and the immobilized for several minutes. the man pleaded that he could not breathe. That officer has been charged with third-degree murder.

This is a developing story and will be updated.