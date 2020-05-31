Colton Underwood's breakup with Cassie Randolph was a "long time to come,quot; claim of origin

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph's breakup was foreseeable by friends and family. A source who spoke to Us magazine this week stated it was a "long time to come,quot; because their romance quickly became platonic.

The same insider who spoke to the post mentioned above stated that Cassie and Colton had developed a very strong relationship, however it was hot at first, but it quickly faded and everyone around them noticed it.

The source added that they were practically just "roommates towards the end." Another source who spoke to us claims that both parties really had to consider whether the separation was the right decision. In the end, they decided to go their separate ways.

In case you missed it, the 28-year-old Single Star and Randolph, 25, revealed on Friday, May 29 that they were going to curb their romance after just over a year. Through Instagram, Underwood said the past few months have been "crazy,quot; to say the least.

Obviously Underwood was referring to the coronavirus pandemic that shocked the world. In addition, she was one of the celebrities who came out to say she contracted the disease, not long after Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, contracted it in Australia.

On Randolph's Instagram, she explained that neither of them was ready to break up, and that they didn't want to talk about it much, but ultimately decided that it was better for both of them if they broke up and continued.

As noted above, Underwood contracted COVID-19 near the start of the pandemic's rebound in the United States in March. He was staying at Cassie's house with his family as he slowly recovered from the illness.

Ad

Fans of the couple know they met during season 23 of The Bachelor. They have been together since the final episode in March 2019, about a year ago. They said in the past that they were considering moving in together, but with Cassie's upbringing, it was a better option to save that for later.



CelebrityInsider.org – Post views:

0 0