Colorado Announces No New Deaths Directly Linked To COVID-19 For Second Consecutive Day

Reports of deaths related to the new coronavirus continue to decline in Colorado, and state health officials for the second consecutive day announce that there are no new deaths directly related to COVID-19 and only two additional deaths from people who contracted the virus.

The deaths announced by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment each day have not necessarily occurred in the past 24 hours, as there may be a delay of days or even weeks in reporting them to the state, particularly when it comes to those whose Death certificates show they died from respiratory disease COVID-19.

Overall, coronavirus deaths in Colorado have decreased from their mid-April peak, state data shows.

State health officials recently began reporting the number of people who died who had been infected with, and not necessarily killed by, the virus, as well as those whose deaths were directly attributed to COVID-19. As of Sunday, 1,445 people with the coronavirus had died in Colorado and 1,181 deaths were directly caused by COVID-19.

Hospitalizations of coronavirus patients continue to decline, with 297 people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in Colorado, the first time that number has dropped below 300 since March 27. In all, 4,347 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since the virus was the first confirmed in the state in early March.

Private facilities and the state lab tested 7,517 people on Saturday, according to state data. Colorado's daily testing rate, 132 tests per 100,000 people per day, approaches 152 tests per 100,000-person level that health officials say is necessary to understand where the virus is spreading.

To date, 26,378 people have tested positive or believed to have COVID-19, although health officials say they believe the actual number is much higher.

Authorities have also confirmed outbreaks at 281 contained facilities across the state, including nursing homes, jails and factories, one more than the day before.

