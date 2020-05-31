Colin Kaepernick Launches Legal Defense Fund, Bail From Other Celebrities Fund – Up News Info

Former football quarterback-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick is creating a legal defense fund to help protesters arrested in Minneapolis street clashes.

On his NFL game days, Kaepernick started a movement by kneeling before the national anthem to protest injustice and alleged police violence. After becoming a free agent, he remains unsigned by the league and settled a collusion case. Since then he has been politically active in various places.

"In the liberation struggle, there is always retaliation," Kaepernick tweeted. "We must protect our Freedom Fighters. We started a legal advocacy initiative to give legal representation to Freedom Fighters in Minneapolis, paid for by @yourrightscamp"

The Kaepernick fund will assist those who cannot afford to hire legal representation, presumably by offering an alternative to the Public Defender's office. All fees will be paid by Know Your Rights Camp, which created Kaepernick.

"When civility leads to death, rebellion is the only logical reaction," Kaepernick wrote Thursday via Twitter. "The cries for peace will rain, and when they do, they will fall on deaf ears, because their violence has brought this resistance. We have the right to fight! Rest in power George Floyd.