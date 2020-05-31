CNN's Don Lemon takes a bitter view of Hollywood's "strangely silent" stance on protests – Up News Info

CNN commentator Don Lemon did it again on Saturday night, tweeting that "Hollywood" was not doing enough to support street protesters.

And what about Hollywood? Strangely calm, "he says @ @DonLemon. "Why aren't they helping these young men? These young men are standing on a platform on the brink of an abyss alone."

Lemon probably didn't realize before tweeting that many celebrities had already provided monetary support for bail funds, or that "insecure" actor Kendrick Sampson was among those affected by the rubber bullets when he participated in the Los Angeles street protests. He has also missed the comments of many entertainment executives on the situation.

Lemon had said Thursday during its broadcast time that no one wanted to hear from the White House or the Attorney General about the protests.

"As long as we are honest," Lemon began, "nobody wants to know anything about the White House or the attorney general right now."

Lemon then went through a long list of what he saw as President Trump's racial harassment.