Christopher Meloni to reprise his role as Elliot Stabler in Law & Order: SVU premiere before his spin-off debut

Christopher Meloni to reprise his role as Elliot Stabler in the long NBC series Law and order: SVU before launching their own spin-off and fans are delighted. At 59, Christopher has enjoyed a long television career and is one of the most recognized faces in the industry. He played as a Detective Stabler for 12 seasons and left the series in 2011 and although the show continued (Mariska Hargitay is amazing as Captain Olivia Benson) there was simply no replacement for Meloni. The show has evolved and has a wonderful cast, but fans are more than thrilled that after nine years, Elliot Stabler returns.

Christopher Meloni will only appear in one episode when the show returns for its 22nd season, and filming has yet to begin due to the Hollywood shutdown due to the pandemic. Similarly, the name of Christopher Meloni's new spin-off series has yet to be announced, but it is known that he will be the head of the organized crime division of the New York Police Department.

A source spoke to Star magazine for its next issue on June 8, 2020 and discussed the subject of Christopher Meloni returning to Law and Order: NBC SVU with Mariska Hargitay.

"The entire cast is very excited to have Chris back, but no one is as happy as Mariska." They are still unable to film due to the Coronavirus, but Chris and Mariska are speaking during the episode, and the cast is meeting at Zoom. Fans will have to sit well!

You can see a report on Christopher Meloni's new series below.

Christopher Meloni returns to law and double order with new series like Elliot Stabler https://t.co/b0foyGIkYs – E! News (@enews) April 1, 2020

Since Captian Olivia "Liv,quot; Bensen and Elliot Stabler will be on different shows and will start with a crossover episode, many hope it will be a sign of future crossovers. Some fans are even warming up to the idea of ​​a romantic story for Olivia and Elliot!

What you think? Are you a fan of Law and order: SVU? Are you eager to see Christopher Meloni reprise his role in the season 22 premiere? Are you excited to see him star in his own Law turn of?

