Christo, artist known for massive and fleeting displays, dies – Up News Info

NEW YORK – Christo, known for massive and ephemeral public art projects, died Sunday at his home in New York. He was 84 years old.

His death was announced on Twitter and on the artist's website. No cause of death was given.

Along with the late wife Jeanne-Claude, the artists' careers were defined by their ambitious art projects that quickly disappeared shortly after being erected. In 2005, he installed more than 7,500 vinyl doors in New York's Central Park and wrapped the Reichstag in Berlin in fabric with an aluminum sheen in 1995. His $ 26 million umbrella project erected 1,340 blue umbrellas installed in Japan and 1,760 blue umbrellas in southern California in 1991.

The statement says the artist's next project, L’rc de Triomphe, Wrapped, is slated to appear in Paris in September as planned. An exhibition on the work of Christo and Jeanne-Claude is also scheduled from July to October at the Georges Pompidou Center.

"Christo lived his life to the fullest, not only dreaming what seemed impossible, but realizing it," his office said in a statement. "The works of art by Christo and Jeanne-Claude brought people together in shared experiences around the world, and their work continues in our hearts and memories."

Born in Bulgaria in 1935, Christo Vladimirov Javacheff studied at the Sofia Academy of Fine Arts before moving to Prague in 1957, then to Vienna and then to Geneva. It was in Paris in 1958 that he met Jeanne-Claude Denat de Guillebon. They were born on the same day (June 13) of the same year (1935) and, according to him, "at the same time,quot; and would become partners in life and art.

Christo was already wrapping smaller found objects such as cars and furniture. After meeting Jeanne-Claude, her scale was expanded. In three years they were working together on an oil drum and tarp installation on the Cologne docks.

Although his large-scale outdoor and indoor projects were collaborative, they were all credited solely to Christo until 1994, when they revealed the contributions of Jeanne-Claude. The decision, they said, was theirs and deliberate, as it was difficult enough for even an artist to make a name for themselves.

The couple moved to New York in 1964, where they liked to say that they were illegal aliens in an illegal building in SoHo for a few years. Eventually they bought that building and would call the city their home for the rest of their lives.

Jeanne-Claude died in 2009 at age 74 of complications from a brain aneurysm. After her death, Christo said that she was argumentative and very critical and that she always asked questions, and that she missed all that very much.

In a 2018 interview with The Art Newspaper, Christo spoke about his enveloping aesthetic. In the case of the Reichstag, he said, covering it with cloth made Victorian sculptures, embellishment and decoration disappear and "highlight the main proportion of architecture."

“But, like classical sculpture, all of our wrapped projects are not solid buildings; they move with the wind, they breathe, ”he said. “The fabric is very sensual and cozy; it's like a skin. "

The two decided to pay for all their work on their own and did not accept scholarships or donations.

"I like to be absolutely free, to be totally irrational without justification for what I like to do," he said. "I will not give up an inch of my freedom for nothing."