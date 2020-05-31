Chief Moore says everyone who thinks their rights have been violated will have their complaints investigated – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore says he has mobilized his internal affairs unit to investigate any claim of excessive force or suspected misconduct stemming from this weekend's arrests.

At a press conference on Sunday afternoon, Moore said he was handing out his personal cards to protesters who had complained about police conduct over the weekend.

"Today, to anyone who believes that their rights were abused, I gave my personal cards to people who said 'their actions are wrong', here is my business card. I will take your complaint. I have mobilized our internal affairs. It is 24 hours of the day. We will investigate any complaints of misconduct, any complaint of excessive force, any complaint of illegal arrest, "he said.

"Do we have individual failures? Yes. And I will investigate each instance. And I will hold those who violate that trust and my expectations accountable, ”he said.

He himself described an arrest he was involved in on Saturday involving a young woman who was looting in a 7-11 store with others.

"If she believes that arrest was illegal, that I abused my authority, the Board of Police Commissioners will hold me accountable," Moore said. "I'm glad about that. I'm glad about that.

In all, 398 arrests were made Saturday, with charges ranging from robbery to looting, vandalism, lack of dispersal, criminals in possession of a weapon, and numerous curfew violations. Moore said five officers were injured, two of whom were hospitalized. One of the officers required surgery derived from a fractured skull.

