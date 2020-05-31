Celtics' Jaylen Brown leads peaceful protest in Atlanta

Celtics guard Jaylen Brown said he drove 15 hours from Boston to his home state of Georgia to lead a peaceful protest Saturday in response to the death of George Floyd.

Brown, who broadcast part of the march live through his Instagram account, marched with a megaphone while holding a sign saying "I can't breathe," a reference to Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who declared he couldn't Breathe as a former white Minnesota police officer knelt on his neck.

Floyd's death on Monday sparked protests against police brutality, as well as riots, in cities across the United States.

"I drove 15 hours to get to Georgia, my community," Brown said in an Instagram video.

"Being a celebrity, being an NBA player does not exclude me from any conversation. First and foremost, I am a black man and I am a member of this community … We are raising awareness of some of the injustices that we have been seeing. No it's okay ".

Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, teammate Josh Okogie and former NBA player Stephen Jackson, a longtime friend of Floyd, participated in a rally on Friday in Minneapolis.