Celebrities among those taking him to the streets over Floyd's protests – Up News Info

Not all celebrities were spared during the national uprising over the death of the Minneapolis man, George Floyd, while in police custody.
Pop star Halsey and ex-boyfriend and rapper Yungbood were among those who participated in the street protests in Los Angeles. Halsey claimed he was shot twice with rubber bullets.
"I wanted you to know I was SAFE because the information was out of control," Halsey tweeted Saturday night. Then he started screaming tweets. "But I will NOT update any more personal information!" I WILL ONLY BE DOCUMENTING AND PUBLISHING MY ASSEMBLY STATE RECORD. "
She added: “Thousands of you witnessed how we were shot without provocation. Take care."
Also on the streets were model Emily Ratajkowski and actress Paris Jackson.
Ratajkowski posted Instagram updates of the protests in Los Angeles. "DISMANTLING THE POWER STRUCTURES OF OPPRESSION #defundthepolice #justiceforgeorgefloyd #blacklivesmatter," he wrote.
Paris Jackson was part of a group with Jaz Sinclair, former Disney star Ross Lynch, and male model Jeremy Meeks.
Actor Kendrick Sampson also came out and claimed to have been hit by rubber bullets while participating in the protests. the Unsafe The actor was overheard on video asking officers: "Why are you hitting me?" while taking baton hits.
Rapper Machine Gun Kelly was photographed holding a sign saying "Silence is treason." Actress Madison Beer, wearing a "Black Lives Matter" sign, was also seen in the crowd, and One Tree Hill the star Sophia Bush, who wore a shirt that said: "Officer, I'm lost, I'm looking for the land of the free with the same right for everyone. It's called America."