Celebrities among those taking him to the streets over Floyd's protests – Up News Info

Not all celebrities were spared during the national uprising over the death of the Minneapolis man, George Floyd, while in police custody.

Pop star Halsey and ex-boyfriend and rapper Yungbood were among those who participated in the street protests in Los Angeles. Halsey claimed he was shot twice with rubber bullets.

"I wanted you to know I was SAFE because the information was out of control," Halsey tweeted Saturday night. Then he started screaming tweets. "But I will NOT update any more personal information!" I WILL ONLY BE DOCUMENTING AND PUBLISHING MY ASSEMBLY STATE RECORD. "

She added: “Thousands of you witnessed how we were shot without provocation. Take care."

Ratajkowski posted Instagram updates of the protests in Los Angeles. "DISMANTLING THE POWER STRUCTURES OF OPPRESSION #defundthepolice #justiceforgeorgefloyd #blacklivesmatter," he wrote.

