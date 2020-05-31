Celebrities among those taking him to the streets over Floyd's protests – Up News Info

Not all celebrities were spared during the national uprising over the death of the Minneapolis man, George Floyd, while in police custody.

Pop star Halsey and ex-boyfriend and rapper Yungbood were among those who participated in the street protests in Los Angeles. Halsey claimed he was shot twice with rubber bullets.

"I wanted you to know I was SAFE because the information was out of control," Halsey tweeted Saturday night. Then he started screaming tweets. "But I will NOT update any more personal information!" I WILL ONLY BE DOCUMENTING AND PUBLISHING MY ASSEMBLY STATE RECORD. "

She added: “Thousands of you witnessed how we were shot without provocation. Take care."

Also on the streets were model Emily Ratajkowski and actress Paris Jackson.

Ratajkowski posted Instagram updates of the protests in Los Angeles. "DISMANTLING THE POWER STRUCTURES OF OPPRESSION #defundthepolice #justiceforgeorgefloyd #blacklivesmatter," he wrote.