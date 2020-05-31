CBSN Bay Area Live Broadcast – Up News Info San Francisco

Raw Video: Oakland Car Caravan in Response to George Floyd's DeathA kilometer-long motorcade of cars protesting the police murder of George Floyd formed near the port of Oakland on Sunday afternoon. (5-31-20) 27 minutes ago

Los Angeles Mayor Extends Curfew Across City for SundayAt a press conference on Sunday afternoon, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the imposition of another curfew for Sunday night and discussed other measures the city would take to counter violence and looting. (5-31-20) 1 hour before

Los Angeles Police Chief Describes Efforts To Contain ViolenceLos Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore spoke about his department's response to mounting violence and looting that have caused the mayor to call another curfew on Sunday. (5-31-20) 2 hours ago

TODAY'S FORECAST: the latest from the KPIX 5 weather gearThe latest in KPIX 5 weather gear 8 hours ago

George Floyd's protest in San Francisco turns violent; Mayor Breed Announces CurfewKenny Choi reports on a looting in San Francisco in Market Street and Union Square (30-30-2020) 16 hours ago

Hundreds of looters attack stores in EmeryvilleDa Lin reports on extensive looting of clothing and electronics stores in Emeryville on Saturday night (30-30-2020) 16 hours ago