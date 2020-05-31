CBS2 news team exposed to tear gas as police work to disperse nearby rebel crowd – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Face to face with hundreds of protesters in Beverly Hills, police deployed tear gas after making repeated attempts to disperse the crowd on their own following the city's mandatory curfew.

The tear gas deployment sent hundreds of people running, including a CBS2 news team on a mission covering the protests, when a tear gas cloud engulfed their area.

"We were among them, we were also running, trying to escape the tear gas cloud," said Laurie Pérez, a reporter for Up News Info Los Angeles. “It really hit us hard. It really hit us hard, it was very uncomfortable and very painful. It sent us a lot of anguish. "

Pérez warned that tear gas was only deployed after hours of officers warning the crowd that the protest had been declared an illegal assembly. Officers made numerous calls for the crowd to disperse.

"Certainly, like the curfew, that 8 o'clock curfew came to the fore, they said: need you need to move, or face the possibility of being arrested, or face law enforcement," Perez said. "That application came in the form of tear gas."

Pérez, who has covered other riots and protests across the country, has experienced tear gas before, but described this case as one of the worst.

“It could have been our proximity to where the police were, but it definitely hit me much harder than in the past. I was really having a lot of trouble breathing, and as you can imagine, you start to panic a little bit because it's a very uncomfortable feeling of not being able to breathe. "

Those around her tried to help her.

"Fortunately, there were a lot of people around and everyone was running through the water and trying to make sure everyone was okay," he said. "I was able to control things after taking a few moments after kneeling down and trying to breathe and get everything out of me."

Pérez described tear gas as painful.

“When you have tear gas, everything spills out of you. Out of your eyes, out of your nose, everything is coming out of you. It's very disgusting. I do not wish it to anyone. We are fine now, my photographer. We have security with us today. We were all beaten and we are all fine right now. "