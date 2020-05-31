BREAKING: Semi-Truck appears to be rushing protesters on I-35W bridge – Up News Info

The Up News Info helicopter appears to have obtained images of a tanker truck trying to cut through crowds on the 35W Interstate Bridge over the Mississippi River, before some reported that the driver was pulled from the cabin.

There were thousands of people on the bridge when it reached what appeared to be top speeds. The driver, according to scanner traffic, was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center.

The crowd was part of a protest group that was marching against the death of George Floyd and had taken a position to kneel on the bridge. Until then, they had been a peaceful protest.

The Up News Info helicopter video showed what appeared to be a few on top of the semi cab trying to slow the driver down.

The Department of Public Safety says no injuries have been reported so far and doctors have not been called, which may be a good sign, but it's too early to be sure.

The MnDOT images appear to show that the crowd had already separated before the truck entered the scene, meaning that the crowd might have already seen the truck entering.

The freeways in Minneapolis and St. Paul had already been closed since 5 p.m. It is not clear how the truck was still on the road.

This is a developing situation and few details are immediately available. What follows is the story we had previously released prior to the incident.

At least two separate large groups of protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police have gathered in the Twin Cities on Sunday afternoon, and are now on the move.

Interstates and major highways in the area have now closed at 5 p.m., three hours earlier than originally planned.

The closings came hours earlier than originally announced. Minutes before 5p, @MnDOT announced path closed at 5 https://t.co/iINUPNlxzU – Jennifer Mayerle (@jennifermayerle) May 31, 2020

In Minneapolis, a large group of thousands gathered for a "no bail,quot; march, which began at the Bank of the United States stadium. Around 4 p.m., the group began marching through the streets of downtown Minneapolis. His march moved from the stadium to the Hennepin Avenue Bridge, then to Interstate 35W around 5:30 p.m., where thousands knelt and a moment of silence.

Up News Info reporter David Schuman says there were reports of a female protester who was injured on the way to the interstate by a vehicle.

Meanwhile, a Justice March for George Floyd began with a rally at the Minnesota State Capitol. In the middle of the afternoon, the march began to move and finally headed to Interstate 94, where they began to march west.

In the meantime,

We are on the move with the protesters. George Floyd's name sounds. 10-20 cars blocked at an intersection honking their horns in support. This is powerful pic.twitter.com/VmqE6UY5eA – David Schuman (@david_schuman) May 31, 2020

Schuman says that regarding concerns about protests sparking the spread of COVID-19 in the state and across the country, he noted that at least three-quarters of protesters were wearing face masks.

Governor Tim Walz on Sunday extended the curfew order, which again takes effect at 8 p.m. in both cities, along with many other surrounding suburbs. Additionally, Metro Transit said they would continue to suspend all services on buses, LRTs, and commuter trains at least Monday, June 1. And many roads in the Minneapolis area will close again overnight.

Meanwhile, the FBI told the Minnesota National Guard that