Boy found insensitive in the river; flown to Boston hospital

ROLLINSFORD, N.H. (AP) – A missing 6-year-old boy was found insensitive in a New Hampshire river after an hour-long search Saturday.

The boy was rushed to the hospital and then transferred to a Boston hospital, New Hampshire state police said.

The boy and his family had been visiting the Salmon Falls River when they last saw him wade in the water. A short time later, his family couldn't find him and called 911 for help.

Emergency services began searching the area for air, water, and land. The New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game diving team recovered the boy about 15 feet off shore in about 10 feet of water.