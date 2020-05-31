Blacks are received without compassion, no matter what they do to protest

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; Chromatica & # 39; He addresses widespread unrest in the United States to demonstrate against racism, saying that the black community has been silenced for far too long.

Up News Info –

Lady Gaga has targeted US citizens and president Donald trump in a message about the outrage in the country after the death of George Floyd.

In light of protests in Minnesota over the death of Floyd, an unarmed African American, who was killed by white police officers on Monday, May 25, 2020, the star previously canceled a planned listening event for his new album, "Chromatica " .

Launching on Instagram over the weekend, hitmaker "Rain on Me" faced racial police brutality in the United States and insisted, "Every day in America they are racist, that's a fact."

GaGa added: "I am as outraged by the death of George Floyd as I am by the death of exponentially too many black lives over hundreds of years that have been taken from us in the country as a result of systemic racism and the corrupt system that supports him."

"The voices of the black community have been silenced for far too long, and that silence has proven deadly over and over again. And no matter what they do to protest, the leaders who are meant to protect them still have no compassion for them." "

GaGa later criticized President Trump, calling him "racist" and wrote: "He holds the most powerful position in the world, but offers nothing more than ignorance and prejudice as black lives continue. We have known he is a fool." and racist since he took office. "

"He is fueling a system that is already rooted in racism and racist activity, and we can all see what is happening. It is time for a change," he continued. "We MUST show our love for the black community. As a privileged white woman, I take an oath to defend that. As a privileged community, we have not done enough to fight racism and defend the people who are being killed by it." .