Bindi Irwin says he will not change his name despite recent marriage

Near the end of March, Bindi Irwin, the daughter of the late Steve Irwin, married Chandler Powell, her lover for many years. Unfortunately, there were no guests due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the event was still exciting for both of them.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bindi Irwin, whose father tragically died in 2006, explained why he has not yet changed his last name to Powell. According to Bindi, she won't either. Bindi explained to the aforementioned store that he does not plan to change it as a tribute to Steve.

Sharing Steve's last name means a lot to her, Bindi explained, to the point that it is practically inconceivable that she would change it. It's the last thing you have to remind your father of. Powell, 23, said he might even be the one to change his name.

Irwin went on to tell the publication that it is "2020 now,quot;, so anyone can do anything. There are not so many limitations on how you can carry out your life. On Saturday, the television personality turned to her IG to explain what it was like to get married, which happened on March 25.

You can see the post below:

See this post on Instagram This moment. My favorite photograph for the wedding day. This is not the image of a fairy tale that captures the feeling of the "perfect,quot; wedding day. In fact, it's the opposite. This photo was taken after we had to change our entire wedding. We decided not to have wedding guests due to the global crisis for everyone's health and safety. Our family and friends could not be there to celebrate with us. However, everyone encouraged us to continue and get married. For your love and support, we feel that love won. We changed our wedding date the night before we got married, but we were determined to let love win. Everything from the cake to the flowers was different. Fortunately, we work with local companies to make this happen. They helped love win. On our wedding day we were finally about to get married and the paparazzi flew over us in a helicopter scaring our wildlife. We had to leave our impressive wedding venue in the African savannah for their safety. I said goodbye to the place I had dreamed of marrying for so many years. At that moment I remembered the filming barn where I had spent much of my life with my family working on Crocodile Hunter and Bindi The Jungle Girl. I knew we could get it working and our zoo team helped us move everything inside. I saw love win. I was there in my wedding dress, the future husband by my side, moving tables and flowers and trying to make our day finally come true. At one point I sat in a chair in the corner doing my best not to think about how overwhelming things seemed. I missed the people who couldn't be there, my dad, Chandler's family, our dear friends, my family. Chandler stopped what he was doing and sat next to me. I asked him to list happy things for me. He proceeded to remind me that love ALWAYS wins. It was then that this photo was taken. Despite everything, we get married and I will always be grateful. Sure, things weren't perfect, but that's the way life is. Life is messy and beautiful and destined to feel. We were overcoming great obstacles to demonstrate that unconditional love is the most important foundation. Our wedding day was not what we planned, but it was an extraordinary starting point for our marriage to flourish. ❤️ A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on May 30, 2020 at 4:50 a.m. PDT

The day before Bindi married, Irwin shared a very nice tribute in memory of his lost father. You can also see this post:

As fans of Australian television personality know, Steve died after being stung on the chest by a stingray on the Great Barrier Reef of Australia when he was 44 years old.

These days, Bindi has continued to work in television and entertainment, and is preparing to star in the Animal Planet special, Crikey! They are the Irwins: life locked up, along with her mother, Terri, and Robert, her brother.

As noted above, Steve died in early September 2006. His death sparked worldwide shocks and has since been honored in various ways, including by governments, the media, and even had an asteroid named after him.



