Billie Eilish Condemns President Trump For Threatening Protesters With Violence

The singer of & # 39; Bury a Friend & # 39; He is disgusted by the President of the United States for his cold response to the protest against racial injustice across the country.

Billie eilish lashed out at the American leader Donald trump on his response to protests against police brutality in Minnesota on Friday, May 29, 2020.

People in the area have taken to the streets to demand changes, after the agreement of the African American man George Floyd, who died after a white police officer pinned him with a knee to his neck earlier this week.

"I can't go back and see this happen in a big American city, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership," Trump wrote, referring to the Mayor of Minneapolis. Jacob Frey. "Either the very weak mayor of the radical left, Jacob Frey, act together and bring the city under control, or I will send the National Guard and do the job well."

He continued: "These HITS are disgracing the memory of George Floyd, and I will not let that happen. I just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the military is with him all the time."

"Any difficulties and we will take over but when the looting begins, the shooting begins. Thank you," the message ended.

Taking his Instagram Stories into account, the 18-year-old pop star responded to messages sent by the president, writing: "Are you dead f ** king serius (sic) ???

"EAT A HUGE F ** KING D ** K AND SAVE ON IT," he added.

Taylor Swift and Cardi B they are among the stars who have spoken out in support of the protesters, repeating the need for change.