Big Tech continues a pandemic of mergers and acquisitions despite political backlash

Big tech companies are seeking deals at their fastest pace in years, piling up acquisitions and strategic investments despite heightened regulatory scrutiny during the coronavirus-led market turmoil.

Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft have announced 19 deals this year, according to Refinitiv data from May 26, representing the fastest pace of acquisitions to date since 2015.

The Financial Times reported Tuesday that Amazon was also in advanced talks to buy the autonomous car company Zoox, which was valued at $ 3.2 billion two years ago. Meanwhile, Facebook announced its largest international investment to date in March, buying a $ 5.7 billion stake in Indian telecommunications giant Reliance Jio.

The deals mark a departure from the 2001 recession and the 2008 financial crisis, when tech companies largely pulled out of big buys following declines in the stock market.

"A big difference between now and the latest financial crisis is that the cash balances of the big tech companies are in the hundreds of billions, all effectively grounded, due to Trump's tax changes," said John Gnuse, a technology advisor to mergers and acquisitions at Lazard. to President Donald Trump's movement to reduce the rate of repatriated offshore profits.

The streak of deals also represents a further consolidation of Big Tech's power amid the Covid-19 crisis, as groups seek to capitalize on their record valuations and re-emerge as the dominant players in emerging sectors.

Antitrust advocates have warned that such opportunistic deals, some of which involve the purchase of new companies whose business models were affected by the crisis, risk widening the gap between larger players and their smaller competitors.

"This crisis threatens to further entrench Big Tech's power," said Sandeep Vaheesan, legal director of the Open Markets Institute, a group of experts studying business concentration. "These companies are already extraordinarily powerful, but they are well positioned to emerge as the biggest Covid-19 winners unless legislative action is taken."

The big buy

Analysts have been waiting for a surge in technology mergers and acquisitions fueled by the growing coffers of the five Big Tech companies, which together had more than $ 560 billion in cash and marketable securities at the end of the first quarter, according to public documents.

Atif Azher, a partner at the law firm Simpson Thacher, said many technology executives were not waiting for the end of the pandemic to re-do deals, and were becoming increasingly comfortable making strategic acquisitions in the current climate.

"People are beginning to realize that this may be the new normal for a period of time. . . They are trying to find a way to proceed, and for some industries there seem to be some attractive opportunities, "said Mr. Azher.

In addition to the Jio purchase on Facebook, the big tech companies have sought to acquire smaller startups in areas ranging from gaming to cloud computing, deals that are expected to benefit from current blocking measures, as well as changes to Potentially longer-term behavior, such as remote work.

Earlier this month, Facebook paid around $ 400 million to acquire Giphy, which houses an animated image search engine known as GIF, in order to integrate the company's image library into Instagram and other applications.

Giphy had generated about $ 19 million in annual revenue before the acquisition, meaning Facebook paid more than 20 times that amount, according to people briefed on the matter. Facebook and Giphy declined to comment on financial details.

Meanwhile, tech companies are also evaluating deals that could reshape emerging sectors like food delivery and mobility technology.

Amazon's talks with Zoox followed the news that Uber was trying to acquire Grubhub in a deal that would create the largest player in the US food delivery market. USA Earlier this month, Uber paid $ 85 million for a 16 percent stake in the difficult Lime scooter rental service, in a deal that gives the car reservation group the option to buy the company in two years.

"Concentration written big,quot;

Big Tech's bargaining momentum comes despite growing concerns in Washington over its monopoly power. The Federal Trade Commission has begun a review of small acquisitions by the five tech giants dating back to 2010, while Democrats Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Elizabeth Warren have proposed a "predatory,quot; purchase ban from the crisis era. by companies with more than $ 100 million in revenue.

However, antitrust advocates have expressed skepticism that the Justice Department and regulators are able to control spending by big tech companies, rather than seeking to rally popular opinion through measures like the pandemic bill proposed by Ms Ocasio-Cortez and Mrs. Warren.

"On a fundamental level, you can't trust the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission to avoid concentration to a great extent," Vaheesan said. "They don't see that as their mission anymore."

Merger and acquisition advisers said the big tech companies could still try to consolidate industries like cloud computing. Oracle, whose cloud offering has lagged behind its peers, raised $ 20 billion from a debt offering in March, which it said would go toward future acquisitions and other general corporate purposes.

The tech companies were also considering share-based transactions after an increase in their prices, the advisers said.

"Some of the clear beneficiaries have seen dramatic market creation [capitalization] in recent months and are inclined to take advantage of that," said Sam Britton, head of technology, media and telecommunications M,amp;A at Goldman Sachs.

George Boutros, executive director of technology-focused investment bank Qatalyst Partners, said mega-transactions are still unlikely anytime soon, although companies will continue to make opportunistic acquisitions.

"Acquirers see no real reason to rush into big business," said Boutros. "Those big transformation deals require the confidence and visibility of top executives in the prospects, and given the recent rapid recovery in technology markets, most of them aren't cheap."

