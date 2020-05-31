Biden Ally sees Klobuchar as less likely Biden Running Mate – Up News Info

WASHINGTON (AP) – Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar seems a less likely option to become Joe Biden's running mate on his presidential ticket after the death of a black man in police custody in Minneapolis this week, a key ally to the former vice president said. .

Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., Told reporters on Friday that while she believes Klobuchar is "absolutely,quot; qualified to be vice president, "this is a very difficult time for her."

Klobuchar was a prosecutor years ago in the county that includes Minneapolis. During that period, more than two dozen people, mostly minorities, died during encounters with the police. Following the usual practice at that time, he sent the cases to grand juries, who did not file criminal charges against any of the officers involved.

Clyburn, who called his point of view a "hunch," played a critical role in helping Biden become the Democratic Party's almost certain presidential candidate. Clyburn is the No. 3 Democratic leader of the House of Representatives and the highest-ranking black legislator in Congress.

“Very often in politics, time really dictates things. Barack Obama, I don't think he could have been elected four years before he was elected, "Clyburn said of the former president during a conference call." And I don't know if he could be elected today. "

Clyburn helped revive Biden's presidential campaign earlier this year, elevating him to a decisive victory in a South Carolina primary in which large numbers of voters were black. That propelled Biden's race toward a series of victories in other state contests that resulted in him becoming the party's alleged candidate.

On MSNBC, Biden said the tensions in Minnesota after George Floyd's death "have nothing to do with my running mate."

Pressed on whether Floyd's murder increases pressure to put an African American woman on his ticket, Biden said he spoke about putting women of color on the Supreme Court and in his cabinet. "And I also said that there are women of color under consideration," he said.

Klobuchar did not respond to a request Friday from The Associated Press for an interview. On CNN, he sidestepped a question about his vice presidency prospects.

"He is going to make the best decision with whoever wants to rule," he said of Biden.

Before being elected to the Senate in 2006, Klobuchar, who is white, spent eight years as Minnesota's largest county attorney. Most of the more than two dozen people who died during the police encounters during his tenure were people of color, according to data collected by the United Communities against police brutality and news articles reviewed by the AP.

An officer involved in one of those past fatal incidents was Derek Chauvin, who was arrested and charged Friday with Floyd's death this week. A video showing Floyd complaining that he couldn't breathe while Chauvin knelt on his neck has helped spark riots in cities across the country.

Chauvin was among six officers who shot and killed a man in 2006 who reportedly stabbed two people and then pointed a shotgun at the police.

Chauvin's case in 2006 passed to the grand jury after Klobuchar was elected to the Senate and left the county attorney's office. Mike Freeman, Klobuchar's successor as prosecutor, made "all court decisions,quot; on Chauvin, according to a Freeman statement the Klobuchar office provided on Saturday.

Klobuchar told MSNBC that he now believes the practice of asking a grand jury to decide whether to charge officers was wrong.

Klobuchar and 27 other Democratic senators wrote to the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division on Friday, asking it to investigate "patterns and practices of racially discriminatory and violent surveillance,quot; by Minneapolis police.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)