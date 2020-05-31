Before Floyd's death, activists saw progress in police reforms – Up News Info

Years of dialogue on police and criminal justice reforms in Minneapolis had improved the relationship between the African-American community and law enforcement, activists say, before police this week killed George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who later died. that a white officer pressed his knee. On Floyd's neck for several minutes as he pleaded for air.

Floyd's death and images of the officer pressing a knee to his neck for several minutes have sparked protests and violent clashes with law enforcement, exposing frustration and the fact that much work remains to be done, several attorneys said and leaders to The Associated Press.

"Progress and change can come and go," said Jeremiah Ellison, who won a seat on the City Council after participating in past protests against police killings of African-Americans in Minnesota.

The four nights of riots this week, including the burning of a police station that officers abandoned, "showed me that we have regressed to the point of 2015," Ellison said, referring to the year he also saw protests after Jamar's death. Clark, a black man killed by the police.

A city of nearly 430,000 that is 60% white, 19% black, and 9% Hispanic, Minneapolis has a long history of economic and educational disparities that have marginalized black residents for decades, despite its reputation for progressive values. It is one of the most segregated cities in the country due to its size, and schools suffer from stubborn performance gaps.

The city named its first black police chief nearly three years ago, after slow progress to make the department more inclusive. Earlier this year, a state task force made up of activists, people representing victims of police brutality, and law enforcement leaders issued recommendations for police reform.

That task force was formed following several high-profile fatal shots of black men by police in the Minneapolis area. Among them, Clark, who was killed during a fight with two white Minneapolis officers, and Philando Castile, who was fatally shot by a suburban Hispanic police officer during a 2016 traffic stop.

While Nekima Levy Armstrong, a civil rights attorney and former NAACP president of Minneapolis, acknowledges that progress, she said many of the old habits are still ingrained.

"The system itself has not changed," Armstrong said. "The culture within the Minneapolis Police Department has not changed."

The city's police department of more than 800 officers remains predominantly white, he said. The department did not respond to a request for updated figures, but the Star Tribune reported in 2014 that the force, including cadets in field training, was 78.9% white, 9.2% black, 5.2% Asian, 4.1% Hispanic, and 2.5%. American Indian.

Some leaders, including former Mayor R.T. Rybak and state Senator Jeff Hayden have blamed the city's police union in recent days for fostering a culture that protects brutal officers and resists reform efforts. Union President Lt. Bob Kroll did not return a call seeking comment.

The eruption of anger in Minneapolis reflects frustration at these realities, despite some progress, said Teqen Zéa-Aida, a city-wide activist.

But the images themselves also called for a "public response," he said, although he pushed for online protests to take place due to the risks of meetings during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We saw his eyes … we saw a lynching. George Floyd is Emmett Till, 2020, ”he said, referring to the 14-year-old black man who was kidnapped, beaten, and killed in 1955 after being accused of whistling a white woman in Mississippi, a lynching that helped stimulate the civilian population. rights movement.

The video and photos of the arrest showed Floyd on the ground, as Officer Derek Chauvin kneels on his neck, ignoring his pleas for help. Two other officers appear to help hold him back, and a fourth attempt to keep space around the scene.

"My stomach hurts, my neck hurts, everything hurts … I can't breathe," said Floyd, who finally froze.

Police initially said they arrested Floyd because he matched the description of a man suspected of passing a counterfeit $ 20 bill at a grocery store and who resisted arrest. Police were trying to put Floyd in a police car when he stiffened and fell to the ground, saying he was claustrophobic, according to the criminal complaint detailing the charges against Chauvin.

In addition to igniting the upheaval in Minneapolis, Floyd's death has drawn national attention, and drew comparisons to the case of Eric Garner, a black man who died in 2014 in New York after police strangled him and also said that he I couldn't breathe.

The delay in Chauvin's arrest may also have helped fuel the protests, which became markedly more violent than those that followed the death of Clark or Castilla. Authorities arrested Chauvin and charged him on Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. His attorney did not comment when the AP contacted him. The other three officers involved have not been charged, but the investigation continues. All four were fired Tuesday shortly after the video began circulating.

Some activists and community leaders said they expected the protests to continue to press for the arrest and charges of the other three officers.

Floyd's death "simply touched people in a way they didn't expect," Armstrong said.

"We must come up with the underlying solutions or we will be back here in a fairly short time," said Keith Ellison, the state's first African-American attorney general, whose son is the Minneapolis city councilman. "We have to literally change surveillance."

Ramsey County Sheriff Bill Finney, who in 1992 became the first African American police chief in Minnesota when he was appointed to work in neighboring St. Paul, said that even when the relationship between police and the black community improvement, all parties must protect themselves against complacency.

"You have to constantly make deposits at the community bank of goodwill," Finney said. "You want to get to a place where the community stops thinking of you as,quot; the police "and starts to see you as their police."

