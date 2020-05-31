Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, may start filming but production has not yet resumed.

The COVID-19 pandemic really hit the world hard, including many different industries. It is unquestionable that the entertainment industry was one of the companies that was negatively affected in the midst of the quarantine nationwide.

Studios began shutting down production of television shows, movies, Broadway plays, and even concerts and festivals. As a result, movies like The batman and next Fantastic beasts Aftermath was put on hold to help thwart the spread of the coronavirus.

The situation in the United States is finally starting to improve, The Guardian reported today. The outlet claims that the UK is beginning to allow people to enter their country to start filming movies again.

The UK government and some of its health organizations have revealed a new set of guidelines to encourage social estrangement, which has been recommended as essential to keeping the virus at bay.

Movie productions and concerts are also not the only forms of the entertainment industry that were hit hard. Movie theaters have been closed for months, representing the longest amount of time they have been closed in their history.

It is unclear how many of them will even be able to open their doors when all is said and done. New polls have revealed that many citizens reportedly don't even want to take the opportunity to go to a theater for fear of contracting COVID-19.

As for how studios intend to open their businesses again, filmmakers like Michael Bay will be the innovators, especially in the case of their new movie, Singing bird. It will be the first film to begin filming after the United States closes.

The studio and Michael Bay reportedly intend to shoot the film in such a way as to avoid as much physical contact as possible. If it can be done virtually, that will be the way. For example, actors and actresses will come and film their scenes on their own.

The batman However, despite receiving authorization from the government to start filming, he will not be able to because many of the scenes show actors who are in close contact with each other. For this reason, The batmanFilming will not resume yet.



