Basketball helped Sujatha Narayan of Wabtec improve the game in the men's world – Latest news

Growing up, she dreamed of becoming a professional basketball player. Academics took the front seat in 12th grade, but she did not give up on her dreams of haggling. At IIT Delhi, she played on the men's basketball team and also formed the first women's team for the sport on the prestigious campus. Sujatha Narayan believes that this exhibition made her feel comfortable in a man's world from the beginning. Today she is an outstanding woman leader in the country's manufacturing industry and in the railway sector in particular.

Sujatha is a regional GM for India at Wabtec Corporation, one of the world's largest locomotive manufacturers, and MD-India of the Wabtec group firm Faiveley Transport Rail Technologies. She grew up on the "idyllic IIT Madras campus,quot; where her father was a chemistry teacher. She recalls that, despite growing up in the midst of IITians, she was not a huge engineering fanatic. "However, I loved the chemistry," she says. His father also wanted him to try pure science, which he did (when he joined Ethiraj College in Chennai for 10 days) before deciding to go to IIT Delhi. “Generally, a child who comes to IIT is a point of boasting for parents. But my father didn't mind that, "says Sujatha, adding:" He was probably trying to tell me that IIT is not everything. "

With a BTech in textile engineering, Sujatha headed to the USA. USA, where he completed a master's degree and a doctorate in polymer science and engineering from Georgia Tech. Sujatha, 49, spent a considerable part of his two-decade career in R,amp;D, first with Rogers Corporation in the United States and then with 3M India. “At Rogers, my team and I developed an ultrathin backlight film for the world's first ultrathin phone, the Motorola Razr. This helped grow the business 3 times in one year, "says Sujatha. At 3M, the health care R,amp;D team he led was successful in developing a range of localized formulations for infection prevention, leading to the creation of a new factory in India.

R,amp;D teaches you how to rigorously collect, analyze, synthesize, and process data to draw conclusions. In business, there is more ambiguity, and that is a skill that you must learn. Sujatha Narayan. Regional GM, India, Wabtec Corporation

When Faiveley's offer came three years ago, Sujatha knew that she would be a rare woman in an "incredibly man-oriented world." But today, she effortlessly leads a workforce of over 1,000. At Wabtec, he oversees the digital electronics and charging businesses and global engineering centers.

Sujatha believes that railways are one of the "greenest,quot; sectors in transportation and looks forward to continuing to innovate around her.

