Attorney General Keith Ellison to Lead Prosecution of George Floyd's Death – Up News Info

Governor Tim Walz announced Sunday that he has asked Attorney General Keith Ellison to assist Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman in the next case involving the death of George Floyd.

Ellison has accepted the case; They plan to meet on Monday to begin their joint work.

In recent days, Walz said he heard a profound message from protesters: "They believe that time and time again, the system works perfectly as designed: deny those rights and deny justice to communities of color."

In response, Walz appointed Ellison as the chief prosecutor in the Floyd case.

"This case is unusual because of the way Mr. Floyd was killed and who did it: at the hands of the defendant, who was a Minneapolis police officer," said Ellison. “Prosecuting police officers for misconduct, including murder and murder, is very difficult. And if you look at the cases that have been in front of the public in recent years, it's easy to see that that's true. All the links in the procedural chain will be attacked when we present this case before a jury or an investigator of facts, ”he added.

On Friday, Freeman announced third-degree murder charges against former police officer Derek Chauvin, who sustained a knee on George Floyd's neck for at least 8 minutes. It was the fastest a police officer was charged, Freeman said. The other three officers involved in Floyd's death have yet to be charged.

Floyd's family had previously requested that Ellison take over the Freeman case. The Minneapolis City Council agreed; Members asked Governor Tim Walz on Saturday to designate him as special prosecutor in this case.

"We are going to work together collaboratively," Ellison said when asked what would happen if one disagreed with the other. "I don't anticipate any problems."

In the past, Freeman has said this case will take time, as he emphasized the importance of investigating Floyd's death as thoroughly as possible.