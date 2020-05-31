At least one of the Lake of the Ozarks Partiers tested positive for Covid-19

Screenshot: Twitter

To the surprise and surprise of millions of people, there is a good chance thatnightmare stew pool party in Missouri last weekthat thousands of us witnessed thanks to a viral video broadcast on social media, served as breeding ground for the new coronavirus.

The Camden County Health Department announced Friday that a Boone County resident who had visited the Lake of the Ozarks on Memorial Day wWeekend tested positive for covid-19, KY3 News reports.

According to Health Director Bee Dampier, the unidentified resident went to a group of local establishments last Saturday and Sunday, jumping from Backwater Jack & # 39; s – where the aforementioned nightmare nightmare took place – to Shady Gators (and the adjacent Lazy Gators Pool) and then to Buffalo Wild Wings before heading home. All along, his illness was likely incubating, Dampier told KY3 News, and by Sunday they were showing symptoms.

Obviously, this is only one case, and it's too early to say whether a group of people who swam in the possibly avidly infested waters of Backwater Jack will become infected. But the possibility is very real, and highlights how dangerous it was for Missouri to reopen in the name of stimulating the economy soon in the pandemic.

Almost 13,000 people already have tested positive for coronavirus in Missouri, CNN, and 730 have died of covid-19 infection. It would be a shame if those numbers increased because the state government couldn't stop putting gains on people.