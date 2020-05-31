At least 30 arrests made on first night of curfew for parts of Dallas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

At least 30 arrests have been made on the first night of a curfew in and around downtown Dallas after it was issued Sunday in response to violent protests.

The curfew takes place starting at 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. for the following areas: Deep Ellum, Farmers Market, Cedars, Central Business District, West End, Victory Park and Uptown.

Police Chief Renee Hall said the curfew will last for several days and that violators will be arrested.

When the clock struck 7 p.m. On Sunday, law enforcement could be seen in full force in all areas of the center as they worked to drive people away.

From aerial views, people detained by officers could be seen while remaining in the curfew affected areas.

Dallas police tweeted around 9:10 p.m. that there were 30 people registered in the prison and that several more were being processed.

Chief Hall said Sunday that her department would not tolerate further vandalism or looting after the city saw it throughout the weekend.

"We are determined … to keep our city safe. We will make arrests of people who violate the curfew. You will not be able to access these areas. We will no longer tolerate vandalism in our city, ”Hall said.

Some protesters told Up News Info 11 News that they understand the heavy approach after the chaotic events on Friday and Saturday.

"I think it is good that we have been allowed to protest for hours, so I want to say that we did a good job, everyone was at peace," said one protester.