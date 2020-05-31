At least 2 groups of protesters remain in downtown Minneapolis – Up News Info

For the third consecutive day, Minneapolis entered the mandatory curfew at 8 p.m., but at least two groups of peaceful protesters remained in the vicinity of the US Bank Stadium. USA Long after the curfew took effect.

9:08 p.m.

Up News Info's Mike Max reports that the dozens of protesters arrested next to the Bobby & Steve service station have been placed on separate buses: one for women and one for men. Max says the protesters have been peaceful.

9:01 p.m.

David Schuman of Up News Info says that his group, which had gathered near the Viking ship outside the U.S. Bank Stadium, moved to Minneapolis City Hall and then began to disperse from there.

8:45 p.m.

Mike Max of Up News Info reports that a group at the Bobby & Steve service station has been cornered primarily in a parking lot as of 8:45 p.m.

Many, if not all, of the protesters were among those on the 35W interstate bridge when a truck ran into a crowd of thousands.

8 p.m.

For the third consecutive day, Minneapolis and St. Paul entered a mandatory curfew at 8 p.m., along with many other suburbs in the Twin Cities.

“During the curfew, no one is allowed to travel on the streets or public places of Minneapolis and Saint Paul, except lifeguards, the media, people who come and go to work, people seeking emergency care. or flee danger, and people experiencing homelessness Curfews are not limited to Minneapolis and St. Paul. Mayors and local governments across the state can issue their own curfews, "said the governor's office.

The curfew was challenged by protesters on Friday night, who caused destruction and fires in downtown stores and businesses after the death of George Floyd. The second night, with the Minnesota National Guard fully mobilized, he saw less overt destruction and unrest.

7:10 p.m.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the driver of a tanker is in custody after speeding through protesters protesting the death of George Floyd on the 35W interstate bridge in Minneapolis on Sunday.

DPS Commissioner John Harrington says it appears that no protester in the southbound lanes of the interstate was seriously injured. He estimates that 5,000 to 6,000 people were on the bridge at the time the truck accelerated. Harrington says the truck was already on the interstate before the incident, even though it had closed about 40 minutes earlier at 5 p.m. and the barriers were established specifically for protesters.