Astronauts arrive at the space station

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
7

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX delivered two astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA on Sunday, after a historic takeoff with an equally smooth docking in another first for Elon Musk's company.

With test pilots Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken ready to take over manual control if necessary, the SpaceX Dragon capsule stopped at the station and docked automatically, without assistance. The link occurred 262 miles (422 km) over the border between China and Mongolia.

"Congratulations on a phenomenal achievement and welcome to the International Space Station," SpaceX Mission Control radioed from Hawthorne, California.

It was the first time that a private, privately owned spacecraft brought astronauts to the orbiting laboratory in its nearly 20 years. NASA considers this to be the initial volley in a business revolution that surrounds Earth and ultimately extends to the moon and Mars.

"Bravo for a magnificent moment in the history of space flight," said NASA Mission Control from Houston.

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy greeted the incoming crew by ringing the ship's bell aboard the space station.

The docking happened a little earlier, just 19 hours after a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket took off on Saturday afternoon from the Kennedy Space Center, the country's first astronaut launch to orbit from its homeland in nearly a decade.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of people got stuck on surrounding beaches, bridges, and towns to watch SpaceX become the first private company in the world to send astronauts into orbit, ending an nine-year launch drought for NASA. The achievement, in years of manufacturing, is expected to reduce launch costs so more people can pay a ticket to space in the coming years.

A few hours before docking, the Dragon Riders reported that their capsule, recently named Endeavor by the retired shuttle, was working wonderfully. Just in case, they put on their launch suits and pressurized helmets for the date again.

Glowing white in the sunlight, the Dragon was easily visible from a few miles away, with the nose cone open and exposing its docking hook, as well as flickering light. The capsule got bigger and bigger on NASA television live by closing the gap.

