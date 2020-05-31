Astronauts arrive at the space station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX delivered two astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA on Sunday, after a historic takeoff with an equally smooth docking in another first for Elon Musk's company.

With test pilots Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken ready to take over manual control if necessary, the SpaceX Dragon capsule stopped at the station and docked automatically, without assistance. The link occurred 262 miles (422 km) over the border between China and Mongolia.

"Congratulations on a phenomenal achievement and welcome to the International Space Station," SpaceX Mission Control radioed from Hawthorne, California.

It was the first time that a private, privately owned spacecraft brought astronauts to the orbiting laboratory in its nearly 20 years. NASA considers this to be the initial volley in a business revolution that surrounds Earth and ultimately extends to the moon and Mars.

"Bravo for a magnificent moment in the history of space flight," said NASA Mission Control from Houston.

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy greeted the incoming crew by ringing the ship's bell aboard the space station.

The docking happened a little earlier, just 19 hours after a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket took off on Saturday afternoon from the Kennedy Space Center, the country's first astronaut launch to orbit from its homeland in nearly a decade.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of people got stuck on surrounding beaches, bridges, and towns to watch SpaceX become the first private company in the world to send astronauts into orbit, ending an nine-year launch drought for NASA. The achievement, in years of manufacturing, is expected to reduce launch costs so more people can pay a ticket to space in the coming years.

A few hours before docking, the Dragon Riders reported that their capsule, recently named Endeavor by the retired shuttle, was working wonderfully. Just in case, they put on their launch suits and pressurized helmets for the date again.

Glowing white in the sunlight, the Dragon was easily visible from a few miles away, with the nose cone open and exposing its docking hook, as well as flickering light. The capsule got bigger and bigger on NASA television live by closing the gap.

Hurley and Behnken took over the controls, using high-tech touchscreens, and piloted less than a couple of hundred yards (meters) as part of the test flight, before resetting it to automatic for final approach. Hurley said the capsule was handled "really well, very crisp."

The astronauts thanked everyone once the capsule was safely attached to the space station. The only downside seemed to involve Dragon's lines of communication: Astronauts could barely understand the calls coming from Houston Mission Control after the link.

"It has been a true honor to be only a small part of this nine-year effort since the last time a United States spacecraft has connected to the International Space Station," said Hurley. He was the pilot of that last spacecraft, the shuttle Atlantis in July 2011.

NASA turned to private industry to recover after the retirement of the shuttle fleet, hiring SpaceX and Boeing in 2014 for the space station's taxi services. Boeing's first astronaut flight is not expected until next year.

Given the continuing high-risk drama, SpaceX and NASA officials had delayed any celebration until after the docking on Sunday morning, and possibly not until the two astronauts returned to Earth sometime this summer. Clearly relieved, NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted a big "welcome home,quot; to the Dragon flyers: "America's two favorite fathers." SpaceX has been calling them "parents,quot; to bring home the fact that two lives were at stake in this highly technical endeavor.

NASA has yet to decide how long Hurley and Behnken will spend on the space station, between one and four months. While there, Dragon test pilots will join NASA Cassidy and two residents of the Russian station to conduct experiments and possibly spacewalks to install new batteries for the station.

While American astronauts will continue to travel on Russian Soyuz rockets, it will be through a barter system now that NASA's commercial crew program has finally taken off. NASA had been spending tens of millions of dollars for each Soyuz seat.

In an early show and tell on Sunday, the astronauts took a quick tour of the Dragon's clean, gleaming interior, spacious enough for a capsule. They said the takeoff was quite uneven and dynamic, nothing the simulators could have imitated.

Behnken assured viewers that the accompanying blue sequined dinosaur, their young children's toy, named Tremor, was also in good shape. Tremor would join Earthy, a plush balloon delivered to the space station on last year's test flight of an unmanned Dragon. Behnken said that both toys would return to Earth with them at the end of the mission.

An old-style capsule spill is planned.

After takeoff, Musk told reporters that the capsule's return will be more dangerous in some respects than its launch. Still, getting the two astronauts to orbit safely and then the space station made everyone breathe big sighs of relief.

As always, Musk looked to the future.

"Hopefully this is the first step on a journey to a civilization on Mars," he said Saturday night.