Arie Luyendyk and his wife Lauren talk about their miscarriage in a YouTube video

Arie Luyendyk and his wife Lauren shared a very personal and emotional video on their YouTube channel and, in it, they talked about the miscarriage that she suffered not so long ago. The Bachelor couple were obviously heartbroken, but felt that their audience should know and explained why.

In the clip's description, they wrote that poco Just over a month ago, we received exciting news and discovered that we were pregnant with our second baby. We made many plans. We bought a new house with more space, planned how we wanted to tell them everything, and envisioned our future with Alessi's little brother / sister. We were planning to share the trip through pregnancy with all of you, but unfortunately we didn't get the happy story we hoped for. "

The former Bachelor explained the reason why they chose to share this unfortunate part of their lives.

According to Arie, the two felt they could help others who were going through the same situation to feel "a little less alone."

The video documents her entire journey from discovering she was pregnant to learning about the heartbreaking heartbreaking abortion.

Arie is the first to suspect that Lauren might have been expecting her second child due to the way she had been acting.

But Lauren is pretty sure that's not the case, so she decides to joke around with her husband by faking a positive pregnancy test! Turns out he was right.

"That took a turn we didn't plan for," said the woman as they celebrated with their daughter, Alessi Ren.

Then after her first visit to the doctor, Lauren told her viewers that they told her that 5 weeks had passed: 'That can mean a couple of things, it can mean that I'm not as far away as I thought, it can mean that I ovulated late or it could mean it is not a viable pregnancy. "

A few checkups later and the "missed miscarriage,quot; was discovered.

Apparently, what that means is that the fetus, although no longer alive, is not recognized by the body as such.

Therefore, the body continues to release hormones from pregnancy and acts as if everything is going well, therefore it does not expel tissue.



