Are Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone engaged and planning their wedding? There are rumors that the 45-year-old Oscar winner is in love with his 22-year-old girlfriend and is ready to walk down the hall and do official things. Although May / December romances are becoming more common, there are still some who find Leonardo's love with young Camila worrying, especially since he is older than his mother. Leonardo is also believed to have met Camila for the first time when she was 12 years old and some also find him a bit troublesome. Still, Leonardo is said to get along with the actress and model's parents, and Leo was recently seen spending time with his father. Leo has yet to walk down the hall and has been with many beautiful women over the years, including models.

Despite the controversy, the couple appear to be happy and in love, with reports circulating that Camila has changed Leo for the better.

In Touch spoke to a source and reported the following in the next issue of the June 8, 2020 post.

"Leo is a changed man. He is finally ready to settle down. He doesn't even look at other women anymore. He only has eyes for Camila.

You can check out the Daily Mail report on Leonardo DiCaprio spending time with Camila Morrone's father below.

Leonardo DiCaprio enjoys bonding time with his girlfriend's father, Camila Morrone, Maximo https://t.co/hguO9Ps7Ax – Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 18, 2020

Leonardo and Camila were quarantined together during the Coronavirus pandemic and were seen by paparazzi wearing face masks while walking their dogs. You can see several photos of Leonardo and Camila in the photo slideshow below.

At this point, it is unclear if the report is accurate, as neither Leonardo DiCaprio nor Camila Morrone have publicly stated anything about the engagement and no one has seen an engagement ring.

Still, the post continued.

"There is still no wedding date due to the pandemic, but it will probably be next year."

What do you think about the report? Do you think that is correct? Do you think Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone are engaged?

