Are Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock having a quarantine-related marriage collapse? Does the couple face marriage problems after being together on their Montana ranch? Rumors have been circulating for months now that Kelly and Brandon are struggling with the shutdown. Kelly has been very busy presenting her show and The voice While they're cooped up, and like other celebrities juggling multiple shows from home (Ryan Seacrest), many are concerned that it's just too much stress. Previous reports suggested that the Montana ranch was not even finished and Kelly was unprepared for the difficult degree of life she would be dealing with staying in Montana with her husband, Brandon Blackstock, and the River boys, 5, and Remington. , 4 With home schooling, chores on the ranch, animals to care for and run not one, but two programs, Kelly certainly has her hands full.

Now, an article in the next issue of Life & Style on June 20, 2020 suggests that stress is affecting your marriage.

A source stated the following.

"They fight all the time and fight loudly. Sometimes, it's like Kelly feels like she can't take it anymore. Her marriage has definitely had a rough time these past few weeks in isolation."

What the source describes is perfectly normal since many relationships are under stress due to the pandemic. That doesn't mean they separate or divorce once things return to normal.

Kelly has opened up with her fans about feeling stressed due to the changes, but has not publicly revealed any personal issues related to marriage. In fact, it seems that the couple is very much in love and dedicated to their family.

The source went on to say that people hope they can get through this difficult time.

"You have to work at it … There are always things you're working on. They still love each other and hopefully their relationship will return to normal once the Coronavirus crisis is over. But if things continue as they are now, who knows if they will survive. "

What do you think of the Life & Style reports? Do you believe the source that says they have had problems? Do you think they have the necessary tools to overcome it?

