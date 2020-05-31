Apple, Amazon among companies adjusting operations amid protests

Amazon, Target and Apple made modifications to their business operations over the weekend in light of protests in US cities. USA, Bloomberg reported.

Apple kept many of its retail stores closed on Sunday, including some that had just reopened after weeks of being closed due to the pandemic. Target closed 32 of its stores in the Minneapolis area and said Sunday it would temporarily close several more across the country.

Amazon said Bloomberg that it had reduced and adjusted routes "in a handful of cities,quot; to ensure the safety of workers. Drivers in Chicago and Los Angeles received messages on Saturday telling them to stop delivering packages and return home, according to Bloomberg.

Minneapolis has been the site of some of the largest protests against the death of George Floyd, who died last week after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes. Subsequently, the officer was fired and charged with murder and third-degree involuntary manslaughter.