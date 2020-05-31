APA CEO Jim Gosnell Sends Message of Support to Black Community – Up News Info

As protests across the country continue in response to discrimination and police brutality facing the black community and the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and many others, media organizations, networks and agencies have voiced your support for the black community. APA CEO Jim Gosnell is the last to address last week's events.

Gosnell sent a note to APA staff that said the following:

Dear colleagues,

Like all of you, I am devastated to see the civil unrest that has developed in the main cities of our country. What started as peaceful protests to protest racism and injustice in the wake of the recent tragedies in Minnesota and Georgia quickly turned into violent confrontations with law enforcement, wreaking havoc on our local communities that have not been seen for decades. .

While these events may have worsened, it does not deny the deep inequality and discrimination that plagues our black community. At times like these, it is imperative that we remain steadfast in our commitment to a better future for all, listen and learn from the events unfolding before us, and promise our community, our clients and ourselves that we will use our talents. , resources, and relationships to support, empower, and ensure your stories are told.

Quoting the English theologian Thomas Fuller, "it is always darkest before dawn." I truly believe that our future is as bright as we want it to be. It is up to all of us to make the change.

Stay safe, be positive, and be fine.

Thank you.

Jim