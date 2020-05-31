Anthony Joshua dismisses the Mike Tyson fight because 'people would boo'

Anthony Joshua ruled out the possibility of facing the great boxer Mike Tyson on his return to the ring as he believes that no fan would want to see the current heavyweight champion prevail.

Former undisputed world champion Tyson, now 53, is reportedly ready to fight again in exhibitions and charity matches. And UFC Hall of Fame member Tito Ortiz and Joshua's heavyweight rival Tyson Fury say they were offered matches against "Iron Mike."

But Joshua, who regained his IBF, WBA and WBO belts against Andy Ruiz Jr in December, is not interested in facing a sports legend.

"With all due respect, no (I would fight Tyson)," Joshua told The Sun. "Even if he fought Iron Mike and defeated him, I think he would be the only one who would applaud. People would boo. He is a legend. He is the best fighter in the modern era. There are only two recognized champions the world knows of (Muhammad) Ali. and Mike Tyson, the world's most recognized faces when it comes to boxing. "

Joshua also talked about a different Tyson: Fury.

The boxer insists that he also respects Fury, even when he intends to unify the division.

"I don't want to be in that position where I'm talking about Tyson Fury," Joshua told The Sun. "He's a great person and he's done great things in boxing, but until the day we fight, that's where he ends up and I have nothing more to say about him. I really want the belt and that's where I stand with Tyson Fury." .