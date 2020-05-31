Anna Wintour urges Joe Biden to elect Vice President of Woman of Color

Image: via Getty Image: via Getty

Anna Wintour stretched the muscles of her blog on Sunday, putting up a post in fashion urging Joe Biden to add a woman of color to her ticket in light of the renewed focus on the unfair killings of black americans

"We must understand that violence against black people in this country, including the heinous murders of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, Breonna Taylor in Kentucky and George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, share national tragedy, one that we all have to count on, "he wrote. "The need for change should rest especially with those of us who enjoy incredible privileges; U.S They need to listen and learn and take steps to guarantee social justice and basic human rights for people of color in this country. "

Biden has commythologized choose a woman for vice president, for better or for worse, and last week his camp supposedly background check Amy Klobuchar. Considering Klobuchar's irregular registration as a prosecutor in Minnesota, the same state in which cop Derek Chauvin killed Floyd, not to mention the fact that in 2006 Klobuchar it has failed process Chauvin for another fatal shooting he was involved in-that It seems as if she wasn't, uh, that.

Wintour (who, it should be noted, is a great part of the notoriously isolated fashion industry) have a solution:

Vice President Biden He has already spoken with sentiment and empathy about the death of George Floyd, but he has to do more: take up the mantle of the waiting president, raise his voice, and become the much-needed national leader. You must surround yourself with the best and brightest minds they represent all America, and that means you should elect a woman of color to be your vice president, and you should do it soon. What an important symbol it will be for a country that is long and tragically behind for new leadership.

In addition to Klobuchar, Kamala Harris, Tammy Duckworth, Stacey Abrams, and Val Demings are all women of color who have has been floated as possibilities.