Andy Cohen sadly says goodbye to rescue the Wacha puppy, re-houses the dog to keep his son safe

Watch what happens live Host Andy Cohen revealed this week that he decided to say goodbye to his rescue cub, Wacha, to keep his one-year-old son Benjamin safe. In an Instagram post, Cohen shared that he re-housed Wacha after he started showing "some occasional signs of aggression."

"I have postponed sharing this news as long as I can," Cohen wrote. “As you know, Wacha is my first baby, my beautiful rescue puppy. He is my pride and joy. When it entered my life, my world changed. In the almost seven years that I have been fortunate to have Wacha in my life, we have worked to address some occasional signs of aggression. "

See this post on Instagram I have postponed sharing this news as long as I can. As you know, Wacha is my first baby, my beautiful rescue puppy. He is my pride and joy. When it entered my life, my world changed. During the nearly seven years that I have been fortunate to have Wacha in my life, we have worked to address some occasional signs of aggression. No effort was spared in trying to help Wacha feel tight. After an incident a few months ago, numerous professionals concluded that my home is simply not a good place for him. Keeping him here could be catastrophic for Ben and worse for Wacha. The good news is that she now has a permanent home with her second family, where she lived every time she left town. He is prospering. We still see each other, but a piece of my heart is gone. I miss his weight on me first thing in the morning. I miss him waiting for me in front of the shower. And I miss the sound of his paws on the ground when I get home. I'm not the same person I was when I got it. My dog ​​changed me. It opened me to love … to care … and, ultimately, to having a family. When I think of him, let's be honest, when I don't think of him, it is with the clarity that we were destined to enter the life of the other exactly when we did, and that he is happy, which gives me peace of mind. We rescue each other. Thanks Wacha A post shared by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy) on May 29, 2020 at 2:04 pm PDT

Cohen explained that no effort was spared in trying to adapt Wacha to life with a young child. After an incident a few months ago, Cohen says he contacted numerous professionals about the situation and all advised that his home "just isn't a good place,quot; for the dog.

"Keeping him here could be catastrophic for Ben and worse for Wacha," said Cohen. The good news is that she now has a permanent home with her second family, where she lived every time she left the city. He is prospering. "

The Bravo star said he will still see Wacha, but that a piece of his heart is gone. He explained that he will miss Wacha's weight on him first thing in the morning, and he will also miss Wacha waiting for him in front of the shower.

Cohen says that the dog changed him and that he is not the same person he was when he received Wacha, since he opened him to love and care and, ultimately, to having a family. The St. Louis native concluded his message by saying that he and Wacha were to enter each other's lives exactly when they did, and now that the dog is happy, that gives him peace of mind. When it comes to that, they rescued each other.

After Cohen welcomed Ben through a surrogate in February 2019, his dog trainer Brandon McMillan explained why the Bravo star kept the dog close to his baby. McMillan said he knows the dog very well and has seen it with Ben.

Ad

"My professional opinion: Wacha is very safe with his son, so everyone who became a dog trainer on the Internet, please shut up!" McMillan said during a WWHL episode.



CelebrityInsider.org – Post views:

0 0