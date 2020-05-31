Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper's birthdays are separated by one day – Gemini Brothers

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper have a lot in common and their special bond is evident. They are good friends and even share a babysitter for their children. They have the same initials and their birthdays are separated by one year and one day. Andy Cohen was born on June 2, 1968 and is preparing to celebrate his 52nd birthday. Anderson Cooper was born on June 3, 1967 and is 53 years old. The similarities between the two Andies are staggering and many have even questioned whether the two are in a relationship. Although Andy and Anderson were together on a blind date, they have publicly stated that they are not dating and that they are not a couple. These Gemini brothers have so much in common that they might be so similar that they are not romantically attracted to each other.

Andy Cohen surprised people when he announced that he was going to have a baby through a surrogate and was becoming a single father. Andy Cohen welcomed his son Benjamin Allen (a last name) on February 4, 2019. Benjamin is the living image of his father and the two look like twins in their baby photos.

Similarly, Anderson Cooper surprised everyone when he welcomed his son Wyatt Cooper (another surname) on April 27, 2020. It is unclear at this time if Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen used the same surrogate to give birth to your kids, but at this point, it wouldn't be surprising.

There are even reports that Wyatt is wearing Benjamin's clothes and it seems that children can become as close friends as their parents.

You can check out Anderson Cooper's sweet birth announcement about her son Wyatt Morgan below.

See this post on Instagram I want to share some happy news with you. On Monday I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. It is named after my father, who died when I was ten years old. I hope I can be as good a father as he is. My son's middle name is Morgan. It is my mother's last name. I know my mom and dad liked the name Morgan because I recently came across a list they made 52 years ago when trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He weighed 7.2 pounds at birth, is sweet, smooth, healthy and I am more than happy. As a gay boy, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I am grateful to everyone who has paved the way, and to the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in the birth of my son. Above all, I am grateful for a remarkable substitute who brought Wyatt and cared for him with love and tenderness, and gave birth to him. It is an extraordinary blessing: what she and all the substitutes give to families who cannot have children. My surrogate mother has a beautiful family of her own, a wonderfully supportive husband and children, and I am incredibly grateful for all of the support that they have provided to Wyatt and me. My family is blessed to have this family in our lives. I wish my mom and dad and brother Carter were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to believe they can see him. I imagine them all together, holding each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt, and that our family continues. A post shared by andersoncooper (@andersoncooper) on April 30, 2020 at 6:51 p.m. PDT

What do you think about the similarities between Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen? Do you think the stars were aligned over these Gemini brothers and that is why they are so close and such good friends? Were you surprised to learn that they were once scheduled for a blind date?

