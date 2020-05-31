Actor John Cusack allegedly attacked by police – Watch video – Up News Info

John Cusack posted on Twitter that he was attacked by Chicago police while filming protests in that city.

Cusack, whose films include Better dead, say anything, being John Malkovich, hi-fi and Love and mercy He is the brother of actresses Anne and Joan Cusack. He has been documenting the Chicago protests that erupted in the wake of the death of the Minneapolis man, George Floyd, while in police custody.

Cusack wrote on Twitter: "The cops didn't like me filming the burning car, so they attacked me with batons." Hitting my bike.

The video posted by Cusack does not show the incident, but the audio of the incident indicates that an unknown assailant angrily advises him to proceed. Then there is the sound of metal being hit.

"Okay, okay," Cusack is heard saying. Cusack also said in a separate tweet that he had been hit by a pepper spray while he was away. He added: "I would be very surprised if this is a one or two day event," Cusack wrote. "This could well be the beginning of the end of the disgusting Trump era (sic). Thank God, it feels like a torrent of outrage that reaches a critical point, a wave that reaches its peak. "