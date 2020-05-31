A sheriff put down his cane and joined the protesters after singing, "Walk with us."

Positive TSR Images: A Michigan sheriff is going viral after he left the witness to join protesters in Flint Township on Saturday, CNN reports.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson spoke to protesters who were greeted by police officers with riot gear, and delivered a compassionate speech to the demanding officers who accompanied them in their fight for justice.

"The only reason we are here is to make sure you have a voice, that's all," Swanson said in the viral videos. "These policemen love you, that policeman over there hugs people," he said, pointing to an officer.

Swanson smiled and people collided all five in the crowd, who responded by singing, "Walk with us!" And that's what he did.

"Come on, come on," Swanson said as he and the crowd cheered. "Where do you want to walk? We will walk all night. "

It was an image of police officers that people had not seen and was well received on social media.

On Friday, Swanson addressed the death of George Floyd through a Facebook post.

"I join the chorus of citizens and law enforcement officials alike, calling for the rapid arrest and prosecution of every police officer involved in this terrible crime," he wrote. "The actions we witnessed in that video destroy countless efforts to bolster community policing efforts across our nation and erode the trust that is painstakingly built."

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!