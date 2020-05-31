A restaurant in the Netherlands is using creepy robot waiters for social distancing

A restaurant in the Netherlands has introduced new robot waiters as a way to reduce person-to-person contact amid the coronavirus pandemic. The red and white robots (which are giving Rosey the robot a serious vibe) will greet customers, serve food and collect used dishes from diner tables at the Royal Palace restaurant in the city of Renesse, according to the Associated Press.

The still-nameless robots say "hello and welcome," and wear small scarves (to appear less creepy).

"They help us with the work we do," says Leah Hu, whose family owns the Royal Palace. “We are often busy cleaning tables and robots give us an extra hand. We are not disappearing We are still here. They will always need people in this industry. "

Restaurants in the Netherlands have been closed for months during the pandemic, and many are beginning to reopen, but with limits on the number of guests allowed. Robot servers, of course, can't get the coronavirus, but they're also unlikely to be able to help customers with food allergies or get that high chair for that party of seven with a baby squirming.

It's been a tough few months for the food service industry, and restaurants lost around 5.5 million jobs in April alone. Robot waiters seem unlikely to catch on in American restaurants anytime soon (the cost alone makes them prohibitive for most small establishments), but they have been common in restaurants in China for several years.

And it's worth noting that the "machine people,quot; serving food in China's restaurants are more of a novelty than a way of being more efficient; Most robot waiters apparently suck at their jobs.