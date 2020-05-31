50 Cent thinks Andrew Cuomo would be a great president

50 Cent, also known as Curtis Jackson, is a great defender of Andrew Cuomo. In fact, 50 Cent backed the beloved politician for the presidency after one of the last briefings on the governor's coronavirus, which also touched on protests after George Floyd's unjust death.

50 Cent posted on his Instagram that Andrew Cuomo was "this guy here,quot;, before saying that although Andrew didn't want to be the president of the United States, we all need him in the White House.

Many other prolific names supported the tweet, including Kid Capri and Jody Fortson. Not long after, commentators began arguing with each other on 50 Cent's social media.

Curtis Jackson, also known as 50 Cent, is known for being an online provocateur. For example, on May 20, 2020, it was reported that the artist turned to his social media to deny responsibility for the alleged assault by the Australian artist, Lushsux.

Lushsux has been painting murals across the city in which he has superimposed 50 Cent's face on some of the biggest celebrities including Mike Tyson, Post Malone, Donald Trump and more. On his own, Curtis Jackson denied responsibility, claiming it had nothing to do with the beating.

Lushsux turned to his Instagram account to say that after he started painting murals across his city, others in the area beat him up, so much so that he even had to go to the hospital for treatment. Initially, 50 Cent said whoever did the murals needed a "beating,quot;.

Some fans believe that Lushsux used the controversy to his advantage. In other words, after 50 Cent posted it on their social media, commenters alleged that Lushsux claimed to be a victim of assault to get more attention on his account.

Ad

Also, 50 Cent has been in the news lately for his relationship, or lack thereof, with Tekashi 6ix9ine. In recent news, 50 Cent was asked if he would work with Daniel Hernández and said no.



CelebrityInsider.org – Post views:

2