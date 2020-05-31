3 Denver police officers, 1 other "seriously injured,quot; in hit and run

Three Denver police officers and a civilian were seriously injured in a Capitol Hill accident Saturday night after George Floyd's nearby protest had largely been dissolved.
All four were injured when a Chevrolet Cobalt or Cruze ran into a police cruiser, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department.
The accident happened around 11 p.m. near the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Colfax and Logan, according to a Denver Post journalist on the scene.
Anyone with information about the car, Wyoming license plate number 59722, should call Crime Stoppers 720-913-STOP (7867). The car could have extensive frontal damage.
#DPD Officers are searching for a Chevrolet Cobalt or Cruze, Wyoming license 59722. This vehicle hit a Denver Police vehicle and seriously injured 3 officers and one civilian. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers 720.913.STOP (7867) pic.twitter.com/vdhiA9vOTD
– Denver Police Department (@DenverPolice) May 31, 2020