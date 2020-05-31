3 Denver police officers, 1 other "seriously injured,quot; in hit and run

Three Denver police officers and a civilian were seriously injured in a Capitol Hill accident Saturday night after George Floyd's nearby protest had largely been dissolved.

All four were injured when a Chevrolet Cobalt or Cruze ran into a police cruiser, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department.

The accident happened around 11 p.m. near the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Colfax and Logan, according to a Denver Post journalist on the scene.

Anyone with information about the car, Wyoming license plate number 59722, should call Crime Stoppers 720-913-STOP (7867). The car could have extensive frontal damage.